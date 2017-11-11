Here’s what it’s like to be at Harvest Cup cannabis festival in San Bernardino

High Times is holding its Harvest Cup competition and festival for the first time in Southern California over the weekend, celebrating the best cannabis cultivated this season.

Some big names are slated to take the stage at National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino on Saturday and Sunday night, with performances by Flo Rida, Naughty by Nature, DMX, Wyclef Jean, Lil Dicky and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

The two-day festival — which is an extension of High Times' popular Cannabis Cup festival series — also includes a cooking competition, topical massages, a live grow room and more.













































The event continues at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with tickets starting at $60. Guests must be at least 18 years old and have a doctor’s recommendation for medical marijuana to attend, with a doctor available for on-site consultations.

This is the second High Times event at the San Bernardino venue this year. The SoCal Cannabis Cup in April drew an estimated 30,000 fans.

High Times is continuing its Live & Legal Cannabis Experience Tour in Amsterdam Nov. 19-22, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cannabis Cup Crawl that kicked it all off. Then the magazine takes its crew to Jamaica in March. Visit CannabisCup.com for more information.

