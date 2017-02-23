White House signals possible crackdown on recreational marijuana

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that voters could expect to see “greater enforcement” of federal laws against the use of recreational marijuana, seeming to signal that President Donald Trump was willing to put down nascent attempts at legalization that are spreading nationwide.

At the same time, Spicer said that the president was supportive of a federal rule that gave leeway to states allowing medical marijuana use. He did, however, suggest that fighting recreational cannabis use took on special importance in light of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis.

The comments come as congressional representatives from states that have legalized marijuana have formed a “Cannabis Caucus” to advance federal laws allowing cannabis cultivation, sale and use.

“I’ve said before that the President understands the pain and suffering that many people go through who are facing, especially, terminal diseases,” Spicer said, ” and the comfort that some of these drugs, including medical marijuana, can bring to them.”

He added, though, that “there’s a big difference between that and recreational marijuana. I think that when you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people.”

Spicer did not immediately say how the President intended to enforce federal laws in states that had approved recreational or medical marijuana. The Hill reported that Spicer later said that “I think you’ll see greater enforcement” of marijuana laws, while adding the exact policy is “a question for the Department of Justice.”

Spicer’s comments linking legal marijuana to the opioid epidemic drew immediate, sharp criticism from cannabis rights advocates.

“Spicer has it exactly backwards,” said Ethan Nadelmann, executive director of Drug Policy Alliance. “Greater access to marijuana has actually led to declines in opioid use, overdoses and other problems.”

Aaron Herzberg, an attorney and cannabis real estate investor based on Costa Mesa, said it would be unrealistic and “political suicide” for Trump to “wage an all out war” against recreational marijuana. He pointed out the millions of dollars in tax revenue flowing to states with legal cannabis laws, along with the fact that Trump advisor Peter Thiel has heavily invested in the industry.

Herzberg said he suspects Spicer’s comments are “saber rattling” more than a viable threat.

“The White House press secretary’s comments are hardly surprising and they are similar to comments made by the new US Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his vetting process when he made clear that any use of marijuana remains against federal law and that ‘it is not the Attorney General’s job to decide what laws to enforce,’” Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, told The Cannifornian.

Sessions, who was recently confirmed as Attorney General, has long been an opponent of marijuana use, saying in past years that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.”

Armentano pointed to polling out today from Quinnipiac that says 71 percent of voters “oppose the government enforcing federal laws against marijuana in states that have already legalized medical or recreational marijuana.”

“In short,” he said, “undermining voters’ wishes and state laws in this regard not only defies common sense, it is also bad politics — particularly for an administration that is defining itself as populist in nature.”

Marijuana Majority pointed out a 2016 clip of Trump saying in response to a question about legalizing cannabis that “medical should happen,” but then implying that laws on recreational use “should be a state issue.” However, Trump also said that “there’s a question as to how it’s all working out there” in Colorado, which fully legalized marijuana in 2014.

Staff writer Brooke Edwards Staggs contributed to this report. Check back for updates to this breaking news story.