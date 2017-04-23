With cannabis use growing, doctors still caution to keep kids away from secondhand smoke

With marijuana use exploding in line with a legalization movement sweeping the nation, many people are pitching cannabis as an all-natural medicine to help with medical conditions or a “safe” alternative to traditional intoxicants like alcohol.

But scientists and doctors say things aren’t that simple — and a belief that exposing children to marijuana, either directly or indirectly, is harmless isn’t supported by the facts.

US News reports on a December study published in the journal Pediatric Research examining Colorado children who were diagnosed with a lower respiratory infection called bronchiolitis. Of the 43 children studied, 16 percent had been exposed to marijuana smoke, and many had also been exposed to tobacco smoke.