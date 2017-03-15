Sessions rips medical marijuana as opioid-addiction fix: ‘How stupid is that?’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions once again took aim at marijuana in remarks Wednesday, forcefully attacking the idea of recreational use and even deriding the growing consensus around the possible use of marijuana to counter America’s rapidly-growing opioid crisis.

Speaking before law enforcement officials in Richmond, Va., Sessions said that “we need to focus on … preventing people from ever taking drugs in the first place,” according to prepared remarks provided by the Department of Justice.

“I realize this may be an unfashionable belief in a time of growing tolerance of drug use,” Sessions said. “But too many lives are at stake to worry about being fashionable.”

Taking clear aim at the eight states who have voted to legalize recreational marijuana sales, Sessions repeated a line he had previously used, saying: “I reject the idea that America will be a better place if marijuana is sold in every corner store.”

Despite emerging science suggesting that non-lethal marijuana could play a role in reducing the skyrocketing rate of opoid dependency and overdoses, Sessions said there was almost no difference between the two drugs.

“I’ve heard people say we could solve our heroin problem with marijuana,” he said, according to The Washington Post. “How stupid is that? Give me a break!” Sessions’ prepared remarks called such proposals “trad(ing) one life-wrecking dependency for another that’s only slightly less awful.”

In comments to reporters after the speech, Sessions went further, saying that “medical marijuana has been hyped, maybe too much,” and suggesting that the Department of Justice may revise an Obama-era stance that allowed states to legalize marijuana use.

Marijuana advocates were quick to push back on Sessions’ remarks.

“With over 600,000 arrests a year, the only thing life-wrecking about marijuana is its prohibition.” responded Erik Altieri, executive director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Sessions focused on violent crime in his remarks, noting that a decades-long trend in lower crime rates was experiencing a slight turnaround in the last couple of years, with murder rates on the rise in big cities. Speaking specifically about drugs, he touted the Trump administration’s three-pronged approach: Cracking down on transnational cartels bringing drugs into the United States, treating drug addiction and preventing drug use in the first place.

While he spoke at length on fighting drug cartels and restoring a culture of abstinence for drug use, his prepared remarks had little about treatment, saying only that “Treatment programs are also vital. But treatment often comes too late to save people from addiction or death.”

Praising the “Just Say No” campaign famously supported by then-First Lady Nancy Reagan in the 1980s, Sessions said that “We have too much of a tolerance for drug use. … There’s no excuse for this, it’s not recreational. Lives are at stake, and we’re not going to worry about being fashionable.”