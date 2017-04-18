Bill to shield recreational marijuana from federal crackdowns has first hearing Tuesday

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers are considering a proposal to shield the recreational marijuana industry — legalized in California but still banned in the United States — from federal crackdowns by limiting cooperation from police.

Assembly Bill 1578, by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, would prevent local and state police from using state resources to “investigate, detain, detect, report, or arrest a person for marijuana activity that is authorized by law in the State of California and transferring an individual to federal law enforcement authorities for purposes of marijuana enforcement, unless directed to do so by a court order,” according to a public safety committee staff analysis.

Sound familiar? That’s because the California Legislature is also considering a bill to prevent police from teaming up with federal immigration agents to deport undocumented immigrants.

In November, California joined a growing number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. But U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in February that he was “dubious” about this new trend, fueling speculation that he might not leave regulation and enforcement up to the states.

California law enforcement groups quickly came out in opposition to the proposal, arguing that it will hamper investigations — and, “ironically,” make Proposition 64 more vulnerable to attack from the feds by impeding communication. In the staff analysis, opponents note that 2013 guidance on marijuana enforcement from the Obama administration, known as the “Cole Memo,” was based on a premise of open communication.

The bill is largely symbolic, said Stanford Law Professor Rob MacCoun, an expert on drug policy, as “it doesn’t prevent federal crackdowns but it signals that they will be both legally and politically costly for the feds.”

While the bill is “most defensible” for local sales transactions, he added, “if California’s industry gets involved in interstate commerce — whether intentionally or unintentionally — then all bets are off.”

