San Francisco’s ‘Hippie Hill’ celebrates first post-legalization 4/20

SAN FRANCISCO — It was anticipated as a ganja-celebration like none before. And why not? It’s was the first “4/20” gathering on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park since California legalized recreational marijuana last November.

The event, San Francisco’s first officially sanctioned 4/20 gathering in the park, got off to a slow start; but no word on whether that was perhaps because the organizers — ACE Events — were smoking a little too much of the day’s featured product.

The entry gates did not open until 9:45, but only a couple thousand people had arrived by early afternoon. The dozens of people queued up around 1:30 waiting to go through security didn’t seem to mind, firing up joints as they waited for security to check their bags. No food or bottles allowed, but pot was OK.

Just inside but the gates people were hawking blunts — $5 for fat brown ones and $2 blunts for skinny white ones.

Brian Lucy, 55, of San Francisco, carried a plastic bag filled with Zip loc bags of pot buds, which he handed out to people willing to make a “donation.” Lucy, who said he has attended the 4/20 event at the park for many years, said he was disturbed by the commercialization of 4/20. He pointed out that this is the first time there have been food vendors and other concessions. In the past, he said, people were able to bring in their own food, but this time no food or bottles were allowed.

“I think it’s terrible, all these people are trying to capitalize on a simple holiday that used to be for the people,” he said. ” I have really mixed emotions about the whole thing, frankly.”

Yes, security was checking bags, but not for weed apparently, because it was all around in abundance.

The sunny mild weather contributed to the mellow mood of an event that past attendees said had a great community vibe. There was a mild breeze that carried wafts of the unmistakable aroma of Mary Jane. People arrived on foot and in wheelchairs, and some brought their dogs. Everywhere you turned, people lounged on the grass, lighting up. One man called out to inquire if anyone had extra rolling papers, another person promptly obliged.

In front of a food truck selling hot links and garlic fries, Jon Walker was offering 4 ounce bottles of grape-flavored, pure THC oil, for $25, a discount from the $40 retail price, he said.

“It comes in 4 oz bottles, but all you need is an ounce to do the trick,” said Walker, 24 from Sacramento.

Kelsey Cambridge spent two hours on a bus and BART to get there from Vallejo.

“I’m going to smoke with my friends, but I don’t think legalization makes much of a difference because I’ve been smoking for four years,” declared Cambridge, 19. She said she just recently got her medical marijuana card in Los Angeles.

There were plenty of shirts with the likeness of Bob Marley or Tupac. Husband and wife, Kathy and Tommie, no last names proffered, wore matching T-shirts featuring a cannabis plant and the words “Best” on one and “Buds” on the other.

The vote to legalize pot came in last November’s election, 20 years after state voters also legalized the use of medical marijuana. So far seven other states have legalized cannabis for recreational use: Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Massachusetts and Nevada.

This story will be updated.