High Times Business Summit: Tips on breaking into cannabis cultivation

Several hundred people packed a conference room at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday with one common goal: to become cannabis cultivators.

During a seminar at High Times magazine’s second annual Business Summit, experts offered advice for both experienced growers looking for legitimacy in a post-Prop. 64 world and aspiring cultivators who are seeing green.

There’s certainly a lot to learn. And there are many unknowns, such as how much a state and most local cultivation licenses will cost. But Leslie Bocskor with cannabis advisement firm Electrum Partners also encouraged cultivators by reminding them that this is an exciting time for the industry.

“Federal illegality is our friend,” he said, keeping big players like Pfizer and the potential Starbucks of the world away while cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. He predicts that will change in five to seven years. But in the meantime, he said, “It’s an entrepreneur’s dream.”

Here are nine tips to keep in mind.