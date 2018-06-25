Bay Area cannabis dispensaries dump Treatwell tinctures as #PermitPatty backlash spreads

At least three Bay Area marijuana dispensaries have announced they will no longer carry TreatWellHealth products after TreatWell founder Alison Ettel appeared in a viral video threatening to call the police on an 8-year-old black girl selling water in San Francisco, earning Ettel the nickname “Permit Patty” on social media.

Magnolia Wellness, Berkeley Patients Group and SPARC all made announcements on Saturday, hours after the video began circulating.

“We are proud supporters of justice, respect and dignity,” Magnolia posted on Facebook, explaining it will stop selling the tinctures immediately. “Always have been. Always will be. Treatwell didn’t treat this child well. Shame on them.”

BPG will donate profits from its remaining inventory of TreatWell products will donated be to a charity that supports young women entrepreneurs, according to its Facebook page. Calling it “the right thing to do,” SPARC also tweeted it ended its business relationship with TreatWell.

BPG will no longer carry #TreatWell products. All profits from our remaining inventory will be donated to CinnamonGirls, Inc, an #Oakland based mentoring organization for #ambitious girls of color. Consider donating on their website: https://t.co/hwDTS16OVn. 💜💚#PermitPatty — BPG (@BPGtweet) June 25, 2018

Effective immediately, we have ceased our relationship with Treatwell and will no longer sell their products. — SPARC (@SPARCcannabis) June 24, 2018

“This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water. She’s calling police on an 8-year-old little girl,” Erin Austin, the mother of said girl Jordan Rogers, says in the video as Ettel ducks behind a wall. “You can hide all you want — the whole world is going to see you, boo.”